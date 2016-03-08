Juve prepared to pursue Bayern target on one condition
26 October at 11:15Kai Havertz is largely considered to be one of the brightest young talents in the world, the Bayer Leverkusen starlet having attracted the interest of many top clubs.
The German has particularly caught the eye of Juventus, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Maurizio Sarri, Juve head coach, has revealed that he would like to coach Havertz and the Juventus management are working on making Sarri's request a reality, potentially in the summer of 2020.
Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has been following the player for years and looks keen to scout the player further before making a move for the German. The club are set to send scouts to watch the player in Germany throughout November, as well as getting a closer look themselves when Leverkusen face off against Juventus once again in the Champions League.
However, Juventus will only pursue a deal for Havertz on the condition that they do not have to participate in a bidding war with their competitors. If the Bianconeri can agree a deal with Leverkusen without the likes of Bayern getting involved then a move will proceed but the Serie A side will not stand for a summer auction and will, in that eventuality, withdraw their interest.
