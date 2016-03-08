Juve preparing 'super offer' to Donnarumma: the latest
11 January at 12:20Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the few bright spots of AC Milan's negative season and his consistency and quality have not gone unnoticed in the past couple of seasons, as many clubs are looking to the goalkeeper market with the goal to improve in goal.
The goalkeeper's contract at the San Siro expires in 2021 and, so far, there are great difficulties with regards to a potential contract renewal, as Donnarumma previously refused an improved salary of seven million euros per season, as reported by Sportitalia (via ilbianconerco.com).
And, according to the same source, despite Wojciech Szczesny's renewal being a simple formality, Juventus are lurking in the background looking to make a move for the young superstar.
The Bianconeri see Donnarumma as a unique opportunity for next summer and given the already mentioned difficulties in contract renewal talks with Milan, Paratici could take advantage and offer a salary of at least 8 million euros per season to the goalkeeper.
