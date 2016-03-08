Juve president Agnelli makes stern visit to training

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, according to what has been reported, went to Juventus training on Thursday morning; after Juve's 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Bergamo in the Coppa Italia the night before.Agnelli's visit, however, was not out of courtesy and was instead to remind everyone at the club of their objectives this season - even head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Allegri knows that Juventus have Zidane possibly ready to take over at any moment, should their current man fail to win the trophies he is supposed to with Juventus.Juve still sit atop Serie A but have looked less confident in recent weeks; giving extra confidence to the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan, who lurk on the horizon for the Bianconeri.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.