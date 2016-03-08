Juve, PSG ready to battle for Kai Havertz

08 October at 15:25
Italian Serie A giants Juventus and French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to go head-to-head in order to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest property in the German Bundesliga and has been attracting interest from within the country and abroad as well.

It is believed that Juventus are keen on signing the German international in the summer of 2020 but they expect a tough competition from PSG as well.

