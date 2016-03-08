Juve, PSG's offer for Dybala is missing; the truth about Bayern rumours

Even though PSG are interested in Dybala, they remain focused on the sale of Neymar, thus no offers have arrived from the French side yet. Furthermore, the player's agent is cautious for the exact same reason.

For the Argentine striker, however, it's a peculiar situation. He wants to prove himself at Juventus, but the club seem to have made their decision already. From day to day, though, the situation is changing.





In addition to PSG, Bayern Munich have also been linked with the player. However, the German side haven't made any offers either, and have decided to focus on other targets. For now, all we can do is wait.