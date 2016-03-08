Juve-PSG, work on the De Sciglio-Kurzawa exchange
25 January at 11:20An idea only cherished several times in recent months, now takes on more and more shape: Mattia De Sciglio towards Paris and Layvin Kurzawa in Turin, now the exchange can really go through according to calciomercato.
What has been learnt is that Juventus and PSG want to complete the exchange between the two full-backs and in the last hours the contacts between the parties have intensified.
During the day the Juventus management also met the agent of De Sciglio, Giovanni Branchini, to boost the operations. It will be a definitive exchange for both, a balance in favour of Juve is possible given the contract of Kurzawa expiring with the Parisians at the end of the season.
For both players, ready contracts until 2024 of 3-3.5 million euros per season . The parties are close: De Sciglio-Kurzawa, Juventus and PSG ready to close the exchange.
Anthony Privetera
