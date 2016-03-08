Juve pull out of pursuit for PSG star, Valencia and Napoli remain interested
27 June at 22:00With Juventus completing the signing of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, for a fee of around €40 million, they have pulled out of the race for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier.
Meunier, 27, is currently at the World Cup with Belgium and has impressed for Paris in the 17/18 season. However, Superdeporte are reporting that now the race is between Napoli and Valencia.
Valencia, looking to replace the new Juve signing Cancelo, could be favourites for the Belgian’s signature, yet Napoli will look to strengthen their side under expected imminent arrival, Carlo Ancelotti.
Meunier will be hoping to make his mark at the World Cup for Belgium; possibly attracting the interest of one or two more big clubs. Belgium are set to take on England tomorrow in what is set to be the decisive game in determining who tops Group G.
