Juve, Ramsey back in training - photo

13 August at 21:45
​Juve starts running again after their trip to Stockholm. The group returned to work at the Continassa this afternoon, and after an activation phase, they worked on athletic training, and then continued the session with the ball.

Tomorrow, the group will work in the morning at the Continassa before moving to Villar Perosa for the traditional friendly game, scheduled at 5 pm. On Twitter, Juve greeted Aaron Ramsey, back to training at full capacity: "How nice to see you on the field!".

