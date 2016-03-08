Juve, Ramsey back in training - photo
13 August at 21:45Juve starts running again after their trip to Stockholm. The group returned to work at the Continassa this afternoon, and after an activation phase, they worked on athletic training, and then continued the session with the ball.
Tomorrow, the group will work in the morning at the Continassa before moving to Villar Perosa for the traditional friendly game, scheduled at 5 pm. On Twitter, Juve greeted Aaron Ramsey, back to training at full capacity: "How nice to see you on the field!".
Che bello vederti in campo, @aaronramsey!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 13, 2019
Bianconeri oggi al lavoro al JTC https://t.co/E6S3fr1WJr pic.twitter.com/qBBOm4A0bH
