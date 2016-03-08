Juve, Ramsey has a message for the bianconeri fans - pics

14 July at 19:50
'I will see you tomorrow!'. This is what Aaron Rasmey had to say to the bianconeri fans. The fans can't wait to welcome him as he seems very excited as well. Ramsey will be presented to the press tomorrow at 14.30 Italy time as he joins the bianconeri on a free transfer from Arsenal. Juventus are also working hard to close a deal for Ajax star defender De Ligt as they have so far added Ramsey, Rabiot and Buffon to their roster. You can view Ramsey's message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com
 

