Juve, Ramsey held back again: Napoli clash at risk
28 August at 20:30
Juventus are currently at work to prepare for the clash with Napoli, which will take place on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at the Allianz Stadium. However, the Bianconeri will once again be without Ramsey, who has been stopped by a new problem.
As stated in the report which was published by Juve (Via Calciomercato.com) today, Ramsey didn't take part in the training session due to slight back pain. In other words, the game against Napoli is at risk for the Welshman, who is yet to make his debut with the Turin side as a result of physical problems.
It remains to be seen when the midfielder will be back in action, but the Juve fan are certainly keen on seeing him on the pitch very soon. On another note, it looks like Sarri might be able to be on the bench on Saturday, as reported by IlBianconero.com.
For more news, visit our homepage.
As stated in the report which was published by Juve (Via Calciomercato.com) today, Ramsey didn't take part in the training session due to slight back pain. In other words, the game against Napoli is at risk for the Welshman, who is yet to make his debut with the Turin side as a result of physical problems.
It remains to be seen when the midfielder will be back in action, but the Juve fan are certainly keen on seeing him on the pitch very soon. On another note, it looks like Sarri might be able to be on the bench on Saturday, as reported by IlBianconero.com.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments