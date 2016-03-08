Juve, Ramsey is ready: his season starts again from Cagliari clash
09 January at 14:00It wasn't an easy start to the season for Aaron Ramsey. The continuity that should have been offered was strongly limited by the Welshman's physical struggles. In short, he played a lot fewer minutes than the club and fans were expecting ahead of the season.
Yes, even though he was signed on a free transfer from Arsenal, something more was expected from him, also because - as we read in today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport (via IlBianconero.com) - the midfielder is a perfect profile for Maurizio Sarri's attacking style.
However, the feeling is that 2020 will be a satisfying year for the Ramsey fans, starting with the game against Cagliari last Monday. In fact, he showed us a player that still is below his technical qualities, but nevertheless he was sparkling, proactive, enterprising.
Hopefully, he can build on that performance and continue to improve. Without any physical issues, he would certainly be one of the Bianconeri's strongest players.
