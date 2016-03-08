Juve, Ramsey sends the club a message ahead of tomorrow's UCL clash - pics

Juventus are coming off a 3-1 win to Atalanta (with goals from Higuain and Dybala) in the Italian Serie A as they are now getting ready to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions league tomorrow. Aaron Ramsey seems to be in top shape as he is ready to start tomorrow's game for the bianconeri (Cristiano Ronaldo will also return to Juve's starting formation). Ramsey wanted to send a message as he wrote the following words on social media: ' I am ready for tomorrow'. More to come as you can view the original tweet bellow...