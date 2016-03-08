Juve ready for another assault on United to sign Pogba
19 November at 17:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to have another go to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he publically admitted that he is looking for a new challenge.
Juve have shown interest in resigning Pogba in the summer as well but could not meet United’s valuation of more than €150 million for the player.
As per the latest report, the hierarchy of the Turin-based club are once again looking to sign the 26-year-old and are looking to involve midfielder Emre Can and striker Mario Mandzukic in the deal.
Both Can and Mandzukic are looking set to leave the Old Lady in the January transfer window and it has been reported in the recent past that the Red Devils are keen on acquiring the services of the duo as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments