Juve ready to cash in on Donnarumma’s contract situation at Milan
11 November at 10:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to cash-in on the lack of activity regarding the contract renewal of league rivals AC Milan’s highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is being rated as one of the best young goalkeeper in the world and has a contract with the Milan-based club till the summer of 2021.
There’ve been reports in the recent past that both Milan’s hierarchy and the player’s camp are eager to renew the contract in the coming days, but so far no progress has been made because of Donnarumma’s salary increment demands.
As per the latest report, Juve are closely monitoring the situation and will make a move for the Italy international if the contract renewal talks will not go ahead positively.
Donnarumma has been promoted to the Milan senior team in the summer of 2015 and since then has made 153 league appearances for his current club, where he managed to keep 51 clean sheets.
