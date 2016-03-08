Juve ready to challenge Napoli for Lyon midfielder
25 September at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to enter race to sign French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s highly-rated midfielder Houssem Aouar, as per El Gol Digital.
The 21-year-old is one of the hottest property in French football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France, Manchester City in England and Real Madrid in Spain.
As per the latest development, Juve are now set to enter the race to sign the French U21 international who is being closely followed by Serie A outfit Napoli as well.
