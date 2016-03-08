Juve ready to compete with Chelsea for Porto’s Telles

24 January at 16:30
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to compete with English Premier League outfit Chelsea for the Portuguese club FC Porto’s veteran left-back Alex Telles, as per A Bola cited by Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old is a seasoned campaigner and has only 18 months left on his current contract with the Portuguese giants.

There have been reports in the recent past that the Brazil international—who has a €40 million buyout clause in his contract—has turned down Porto’s offer for an extension which is why Chelsea were interested in taking advantage of the situation by making a move in the January transfer window.

However, as per the latest report, Juventus have also entered the race to sign Telles as they are eager to bolster their wing-back department.

Telles has been at Porto since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Turkish club Galatasaray for a reported transfer fee of €6.5 million.

