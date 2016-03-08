Juve ready to compete with Inter, PSG for Barca’s Rakitic
28 October at 09:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus have entered the race to sign Spanish La Liga outfit’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the January transfer window after losing his spot in the playing XI with the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of €75 million.
It has been reported in the recent past that Rakitic has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A club Inter Milan, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
However, as per the latest report, Juve have also entered the race to sign the former Sevilla midfielder in the January transfer window.
The 31-year-old has been with the Catalanio-based club since the summer of 2014 and has represented the Blaugrana in 175 league matches, scoring 24 goals.
