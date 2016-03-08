Juve ready to let Cagliari target Pjaca leave in January
13 January at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to let winger Marko Pjaca leave in the January transfer window, as per Rai Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI ever since making a move to the Turin-based club in the summer of 2016 from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
Since then, Pjaca has spent loan spells with German club FC FC Schalke 04 and Serie A outfit Fiorentina after which he has recently returned to the Old Lady in the summer of 2019.
As per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy have decided to let the Croatia international to leave the club in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that league rivals Cagliari are leading the race to sign Pjaca and a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.
