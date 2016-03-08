Juve ready to make move for Real Madrid loanee: the latest
11 April at 17:00Juventus are looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season and the department that is set to undergo the most changes is the midfield. The Bianconeri have already secured the services of Dejan Kulusevski for next season but are looking for more reinforcements to fit the needs of coach Maurizio Sarri.
A new name for the Juventus midfield is Dani Ceballos. As reported by Mundo Deportivo (via goal.com), the Real Madrid midfielder who is currently on loan at Arsenal is a target for the Bianconeri in the upcoming summer transfer market.
The Los Blancos evaluate the Spaniard at approximately 40 million euros and intend to sell him once he returns back from his spell in London. It is, however, yet to be determined whether it will be once again on loan or outright.
The Spanish newspaper points out that Juventus intend to convince the player with a massive offer that would guarantee the former Betis man a salary of 4-5 million euros per season.
For their part, Arsenal would like to keep the player at the Emirates for another year, while Betis and Valencia are also on the list of suitors. Ceballos would like to stay in the La Liga but the club could force him out.
