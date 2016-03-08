Juve ready to make move for Spurs’ Eriksen
23 November at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to make a move for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Football-Italia.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North-London based club are it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming months.
As per the latest report, Juve—who have been linked with Eriksen in the past as well—are ready to make a move for the creative midfielder either—who has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United in the recent past—in the January transfer window or in the summer when he will be available for free.
The report also stated that Spurs’ new manager Jose Mourinho has also decided not to stand in the way of the players who are not interested in staying with the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
