Juve ready to offer star in part-exchange for Manchester United man
08 June at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to offer winger Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in order to sign the midfielder Paul Pogba, as per reports in the English media.
It is believed that the Turin-based club are eager to have the French World Cup winning midfielder back at the club after three seasons and are willing to go to any extent to acquire his services.
In that effort, Juve are reportedly open to offer Dybala to United in order to persuade them in a swap deal which will include the 26-year-old star midfielder as well.
It was reported earlier that Argentina international is unsettled at the club since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, and those concerns were made public by Dybala’s brother in an interview as well.
However, the 25-year-old later came out with an explanation that his brother’s words are not in line with how he perceived things and that he wants to stay and fight for the club in the coming season.
