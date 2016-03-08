Juve ready to offer three players for Paul Pogba: report

05 August at 09:20
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are still interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Turin-based club have been linked with two United players throughout the summer — Pogba and striker Romelu Lukaku.

Even though their move for the Belgium striker is seemingly failed to materialised, but as per Tuttosport, it is believed that the current Italian champions are still interested in signing the French World Cup winning midfielder who had a successful time during his stay with the club earlier.

The report states that Juve are ready to offer United as many as three players in order to sign Pogba which include Paulo Dybala and Mario Manzukic.

Pogba is reportedly unhappy in Manchester and he himself has already expressed desire to leave Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid but it is believed that the Spanish giants are looking for other options after being unable to meet United’s valuation of €150 million for the player.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.