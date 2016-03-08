Juve ready to offer three players for Paul Pogba: report

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are still interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba.



The Turin-based club have been linked with two United players throughout the summer — Pogba and striker Romelu Lukaku.



Even though their move for the Belgium striker is seemingly failed to materialised, but as per Tuttosport, it is believed that the current Italian champions are still interested in signing the French World Cup winning midfielder who had a successful time during his stay with the club earlier.



The report states that Juve are ready to offer United as many as three players in order to sign Pogba which include Paulo Dybala and Mario Manzukic.



Pogba is reportedly unhappy in Manchester and he himself has already expressed desire to leave Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.



The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid but it is believed that the Spanish giants are looking for other options after being unable to meet United’s valuation of €150 million for the player.

