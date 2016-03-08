Juve reduced to bone for Udinese clash: all the absentees

08 December at 17:00
A very much weakened squad. In the next match in Serie A against Udinese on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri will have to handle with many absences, most of them being very important. Concretely speaking, 8 players are expected to miss the match.

Pjanic and Cuadrado will be disqualified, the first for the accumulation of yellow cards, the second for receiving a red card against Lazio. Chiellini is out with a long-term injury for some time, Khedira as well and Bentancur is also likely to miss the match.

Moreover, Sarri will also have to carefully evaluate the situation of other players: Douglas Costa, Ramsey and Rabiot, who have been struggling with physical problems this season on a continuous basis.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.