Juve reduced to bone for Udinese clash: all the absentees

A very much weakened squad. In the next match in Serie A against Udinese on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri will have to handle with many absences, most of them being very important. Concretely speaking, 8 players are expected to miss the match.



Pjanic and Cuadrado will be disqualified, the first for the accumulation of yellow cards, the second for receiving a red card against Lazio. Chiellini is out with a long-term injury for some time, Khedira as well and Bentancur is also likely to miss the match.



Moreover, Sarri will also have to carefully evaluate the situation of other players: Douglas Costa, Ramsey and Rabiot, who have been struggling with physical problems this season on a continuous basis.