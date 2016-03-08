Juve refuse AC Milan approach for Demiral: Rugani and Fazio the new ideas
26 July at 13:00Paolo Maldini, Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara are working to reinforce all the departments at AC Milan, including the defence where, given that Caldara is still recovering from the serious knee injury, at the moment there are only Romagnoli and Musacchio available, in addition to the youngster Gabbia.
The top Milan objective was Merih Demiral but Juventus declared him absolutely not for sale and therefore the Rossoneri are forced to look for other alternatives on the transfer market.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, with the permanence of Demiral, Juventus could be more open to the sale of Daniele Rugani, who risks finding very little space after the arrival of de Ligt. Milan could be a good solution for the former Empoli man, as he would have more continuity but there is nothing concrete yet.
In the last hours, the hypothesis leading Federico Fazio from Roma to Milan emerged. Roma would like to insert him in the negotiations for Suso. Even in this case, however, there is nothing concrete but it is just another possible market idea.
