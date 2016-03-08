Juve remain keen on Real Madrid full-back
13 June at 20:20Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid’s veteran full-back Marcelo, according to a report published in Tuttosport.
As per the report, Juve believe the Brazil international might prove to be an ideal replacement for full-back João Cancelo, who is expected to join Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of €50 million.
The Turin-based club is hopeful that they can get the deal done especially after Los Blancos recently signed Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy for a fee of €48 million.
Juventus had been strongly linked Marcelo last summer; after the Brazilian's Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid behind to move to Turin in a deal with €110m plus a wage of €30m per season. It had been reported that Marcelo was keen on joining the Portuguese forward in Turin yet Juventus could not afford the move for both players last summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments