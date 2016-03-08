Juve, renewal of contract ready for Cuadrado
12 November at 15:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ winger Juan Cuadrado is set to renew his contract with the club, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Colombia international is in the final year of his contract with the Turin-based club but as per the latest report, the 31-year-old will extend his stay in Turin till the summer of 2022.
Cuadrado has been at Juventus since 2017 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Chelsea for a reported fee of €20 million.
