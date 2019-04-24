Juve return to training: new shoes for Cristiano Ronaldo

24 April at 22:45
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off a pair of new shoes during today's training at the Continassa. The Old Lady returned to duty after three days off given by Max Allegri. The former Real Madrid star wore a new pair of black shoes with the white and gold written "CR7 Cristiano" that stood out. Pictures of Cristiano's new shoes have circulated on Italian media. The Portuguese star may use them for the next official game of the Old Lady against Inter on Saturday night.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back on track with the new boots #CR7NikeMercurial

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.