Juve return to training: new shoes for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off a pair of new shoes during today's training at the Continassa. The Old Lady returned to duty after three days off given by Max Allegri. The former Real Madrid star wore a new pair of black shoes with the white and gold written "CR7 Cristiano" that stood out. Pictures of Cristiano's new shoes have circulated on Italian media. The Portuguese star may use them for the next official game of the Old Lady against Inter on Saturday night.