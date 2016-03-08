Juve reveal new shirt numbers: Higuain takes 21, 9 ready for Icardi?
19 July at 16:15In announcing the squad for the Juventus Summer Tour 2019 and which will see the Bianconeri engaged in Asia, with the team taking off today for Singapore, the club also announced what will the jersey numbers of the players be for next season.
The choices of the new signings have been confirmed. Buffon will take 77, De Ligt 4 and Rabiot 25. Demiral will take 28 and Aaron Ramsey will receiver number 8, previously worn by Claudio Marchisio.
Among the "new" purchases there is also inevitably Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine striker did not take number 9 which he wore in his last season at Juventus but chose shirt number 21. Could this be a clue that the Bianconeri are waiting for Mauro Icardi to take number 9?
It is no secret, in fact, that Fabio Paratici is negotiating the purchase of the Argentinian star from Inter. The number 9 jersey could be potentially reserved for the former Nerazzurri captain or it could be a surprise choice for the team's jewel Moise Kean.
