Juve reveal price tag for Emre Can

21 August at 15:12
Italian Serie A giants Juventus have revealed the price tag for the out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can.

The former Liverpool player is being deemed surplus by the new club management, especially after the arrival of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on a free transfers.

As per Tuttosport, the reigning Italian champions have put a €30 million price tag on the 25-year-old.

However, the Turin-based club have not received any offer for Can till now even though it is expected that Spanish club FC Barcelona might make a move for him incase veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic leaves the club before the end of the transfer window.
 

