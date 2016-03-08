Juve reveal price tag for Emre Can

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have revealed the price tag for the out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can.



The former Liverpool player is being deemed surplus by the new club management, especially after the arrival of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on a free transfers.



As per Tuttosport, the reigning Italian champions have put a €30 million price tag on the 25-year-old.



However, the Turin-based club have not received any offer for Can till now even though it is expected that Spanish club FC Barcelona might make a move for him incase veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic leaves the club before the end of the transfer window.

