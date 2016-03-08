Emre Can is ready to go into the Juve history books. For his performances? Well this we can't know as of now. He will be going into the bianconeri history books since he is the first Juve player to have a release clause added to his contract. He arrived from Liverpool on a free transfer as Emre Can will have a 50 million euros release clause in his Juve contract. This clause will only be valid to non-Italian teams and it will only kick in at the start of his third season with the bianconeri club. Will this now be common at Juve? This remains to be seen but Emre Can can say that he is the first player to have got a release clause in his Juve contract...Emre Can appeared in 40 games so far this season for club (Liverpool) and country (Germany) as he scored 4 goals and added 4 assists on the season to date.