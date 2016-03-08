Juve-Roma in talks over Higuain-Zaniolo swap

29 June at 13:45
Italian Serie A sides Juventus and AS Roma are in talks over a potential swap deal of Gonzalo Higuain and Nicolò Zaniolo, as per La Stampa.

The deal make a lot of sense for both clubs as both will benefit from the deal in different manner.

For Juventus, it is an opportunity to sign one of the exciting young prospect in the league who can be developed into something exceptional in the future.

For Roma, the deal is an ideal opportunity to sign a proven striker to replace outgoing veteran striker Edin Dzeko.

The move — if go through — will be an interesting one for Higuain as well who has seen his career turn upside down with the Turin-based club since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Since then, Higuain has spent two unsuccessful loan terms with Serie A club AC Milan and English Premier League giants Chelsea.
 
Azeem Siddiqui

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.