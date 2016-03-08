Juve-Roma in talks over Higuain-Zaniolo swap

Italian Serie A sides Juventus and AS Roma are in talks over a potential swap deal of Gonzalo Higuain and Nicolò Zaniolo, as per La Stampa.



The deal make a lot of sense for both clubs as both will benefit from the deal in different manner.



For Juventus, it is an opportunity to sign one of the exciting young prospect in the league who can be developed into something exceptional in the future.



For Roma, the deal is an ideal opportunity to sign a proven striker to replace outgoing veteran striker Edin Dzeko.



The move — if go through — will be an interesting one for Higuain as well who has seen his career turn upside down with the Turin-based club since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.



Since then, Higuain has spent two unsuccessful loan terms with Serie A club AC Milan and English Premier League giants Chelsea.



Azeem Siddiqui