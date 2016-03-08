Juve: Ronaldo and Douglas Costa to undergo new medical tests today

Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa will undergo new medical tests today. Both players are in doubt for the upcoming Champions League clash against Ajax. The Portuguese and the Brazilian star have picked up a muscle injury that could force them out of action in one of the most important games of the season for the Serie A giants.



There is no optimism that Ronaldo will actually be fit to face Ajax on the 10th of February while Douglas Costa may be fit to face both AC Milan and Juve.



Meantime Paul Dybala is expected to be fit against Ajax although he will skip tomorrow's Serie A tie against Cagliari.



Massimiliano Allegri will provide further updates later today as the manager of the Serie A giants is due to speak with media today at 12 pm local time. Juve will face Cagliari tomorrow night before meeting AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday and Ajax at the Crujiff Arena on Wednesday the 10th.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni