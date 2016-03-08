Juve-Ronaldo, Real Madrid have told local stores to stop stamping CR7 jerseys
07 July at 21:15According to reports from Madrid (via IlBianconero), Real Madrid have told their main local store to not stamp any other Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys (except if a client specifically asks for one). This should be viewed as a clear sign that Ronaldo will soon be leaving los blancos in days to come. Juve want to be prudent as they don't want to talk on the matter but a deal is inching closer and closer. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
Acá en la tienda de Sol está esta. Pero detrás de esas no hay más es la última. Me lo confirman las niñas que trabajan si no se pide ya no hay más que esa. pic.twitter.com/Gk7tuwJ7gy— Rayko (@Rayko_T) 7 luglio 2018
Go to comments