Manchester United will soon be taking on Italian giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions league as this will be a big game for both sides indeed. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a return to the Old Trafford as well tonight as this will add even more spice to the game. As warm-ups have begun, the Man United fans were seen applauding Ronaldo as he still clearly has their respect. You can view a video on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.