Juve, Ronaldo: "At my age, players go to China. I am happy to be joining a club like the bianconeri"

Cristiano Ronaldo is finally in Turin as today is his day. Here is what the Portuguese legend had to say to the press in his first official day as a Juve player:



" Juve? It wasn't a difficult decision for me. Juve are one of the best clubs in the world of football. This was a decision that I took a longtime ago, I am happy to be in a club like this. They are used to winning and they have a great president. It was an easy decision. Future? I am still pretty young, I always liked challenges. Sporting, Manchester, Real Madrid and now Juventus. I am very happy and confident that we will do very well. Age? Well players of my age normally go and play in China and in Qatar. This is why i am so happy to join a club like Juve. National team? If it is possible, then I would like to keep helping them out. I don't have anything else to prove but as I've said, I love challenges...".