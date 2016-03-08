Juve, Ronaldo: 'Atletico? Get ready for a comeback...'

Juventus are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions league as the bianconeri will be looking to turn around their 2-0 first leg deficit. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Juventus TV on the matter, here is what he had to say:



"We are having a great season according to me. We are in first place in the Italian Serie A standings as we have a big lead on second placed Napoli and we won the Super Cup against AC Milan. We are now clearly focused on the Champions league. Atletico Madrid? Well I think that we have a good team and we are confident in our abilities. We will have to have a special night here in Turin. We have to think positive ahead of this game and believe in our chances. It surely is possible but we will need the help of our fans. Everyone will have to give it their all this coming week. Comeback? Yes, get ready for a comeback...'. More to come...