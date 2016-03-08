Juve, Ronaldo booked an entire restaurant to divert journalists

The two arrived in style with a helicopter and landed on a golf course, like big Hollywood stars. Meanwhile, in the streets of Sanremo, journalists ran from one side to the other to understand the movements of the Portuguese star after the festival.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had other plans for the journalists as he didn't want to be disturb. The solution? He booked an entire restaurant in Sanremo to misdirect journalists looking for him and Georgina after the show.

Meanwhile, he himself had dinner in Bordighera, a few kilometres away from Sanremo. In other words, Ronaldo doesn't just dribble on the pitch, but also off it.

Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the Sanremo festival to watch the show and his wife Georgina, who was present at the stage during the evening. Of course, CR7's presence sparked a certain hype within the venue and outside of it.