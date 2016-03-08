Juve, Ronaldo confirms that he is in Barcelona - pics
27 March at 20:15Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Spain to Italy this past summer as he left Real Madrid to join Juventus. The Portuguese legend (who recently picked up a small injury on international duty) has been doing great for his new team. Ronaldo is currently in Barcelona as he confirmed the news on Instagram. It seems like CR7 flew to Spain for personal matters (with his sponsors) as he will likely fly back to Italy soon to meet up with the Juve medical staff in Turin. He will likely miss around 15 days of action. Click on our gallery section to view the picture on the matter, right here on Calciomercato.com.
