Juve, Ronaldo enjoys the afternoon off with tea - Photo

18 July at 20:30
Ahead of their trip to Asia, Maurizio Sarri granted the Juventus squad the afternoon off, after non-stop days with two training sessions per day at the Continassa training centre.

Unlike on many other occasions, where he would've gone to the gym instead, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the time off by getting himself a "five o'clock tea", as he wrote on Twitter.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Juventus squad will head to the airport for their flight to Singapore, ready to start their pre-season tour. Check out Ronaldo's photo down below.

