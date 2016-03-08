Juve, Ronaldo gives consent to operation for €120m striker

As reported by AS ( via Calciomercato.com ), Cristiano Ronaldo has given his consent to the operation, although the Bianconeri don't intend to pay the full release clause for the Spanish striker. It remains to be seen of Juve's interest will result in anything concrete.

According to reports from Spain, Juventus are keeping tabs on Valencia's striker Rodrigo, who wants to make the leap and play for a big team, with all due respect to the Spanish side. However, his price tag certainly isn't cheap, with a release clause of €120m.