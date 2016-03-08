Juve, Ronaldo gives his shirt to Cesinha - pics

Cesinha copied Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrated his goal in a similar way to the Portuguese legend (as Juve took on the Team-K League all-star team recently). Ronaldo didn't seem very impressed by Cesinha's celebration but both players still exchanged shirts at the end of this game. Cesinha explained himself to Ronaldo as the Juve star let him have his jersey as a 'gift'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.