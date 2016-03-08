Juve, Ronaldo gives his shirt to Cesinha - pics
27 July at 21:20Cesinha copied Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrated his goal in a similar way to the Portuguese legend (as Juve took on the Team-K League all-star team recently). Ronaldo didn't seem very impressed by Cesinha's celebration but both players still exchanged shirts at the end of this game. Cesinha explained himself to Ronaldo as the Juve star let him have his jersey as a 'gift'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
@SPNSportsIndia— Tarry Lalcha (@TLalcha) July 27, 2019
CESINHA got his reward pic.twitter.com/ErUUee8UtP
Go to comments