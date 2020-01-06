Juve, Ronaldo: 'Goals? It was an incredible day' - pics
06 January at 21:20Juve took on Cagliari earlier today as Maurizio Sarri's team ended up winning by a 4-0 score line (with three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one goal from Gonzalo Higuain). This was Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat-trick in a bianconeri uniform as he seemed quite pleased about this indeed. He wrote the following message on social media: '2020 starts in an incredible way, this was a great day!'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here, right now. You can also click here for more football news.
Go to comments