Juve, Ronaldo: 'Goals? It was an incredible day' - pics

06 January at 21:20
Juve took on Cagliari earlier today as Maurizio Sarri's team ended up winning by a 4-0 score line (with three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one goal from Gonzalo Higuain). This was Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat-trick in a bianconeri uniform as he seemed quite pleased about this indeed. He wrote the following message on social media: '2020 starts in an incredible way, this was a great day!'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here, right now. You can also click here for more football news
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amazing feeling to kick off 2020 with a hat-trick and a victory! #finoallafine #forzajuve

Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data:

