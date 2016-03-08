Juve, Ronaldo: 'Happy to be back' - pics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Juve's defeat to EPL side Tottenham as the Portuguese legend started his 2019-2020 season on the right foot. Ronaldo posted a message on Twitter after the game as he said: 'I am very happy to be back on the pitch'. Even if they lost to the Spurs, this was a good test for Maurizio Sarri's team as they will be looking to improve as the summer continues. You can view Cristiano Ronaldo's message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...
 

