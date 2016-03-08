Juve-Ronaldo, here is the one condition that Perez wants...
05 July at 20:10Cristiano Ronaldo has been a very hot topic of late as the Real Madrid star seems set to join Juventus. Even if a deal can't be viewed as being 100% complete yet, as each day goes by, Juve seem to be more and more confident.
According to Don Balon and Sport (via Corriere dello Sport), Florentino Perez is scared to go down as the president who let Cristiano Ronaldo leave. CR7 is an idol in Madrid as their fans don't want to see him leave anytime soon (even if he is nearly 34 years old). Because of this, he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to publicly admit that he wants to leave Real Madrid, something that Florentino Perez would then grant him. Juve will likely have to pay 100-120 million euros for Ronaldo as the bianconeri would have to pay him 30 million euros per season. Time will tell as the next few days will be heated...
