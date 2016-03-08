...
Watch: Ronaldo's family keeps getting bigger...

09 November at 20:45
Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo has a big family as his family is seemingly getting bigger and bigger. Other than Georgina Rodriguez and his kids, the Ronaldo family seemingly added a new member recently: a type of hairless cat. Georgina Rodriguez "presented" him on Instagram as he is a Canadian Sphynx. These type of cats are very costly and rare which surely isn't an issue for the Ronaldo family. You can see a picture of the cat via Sky Sport as you can also click on the link in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. 

