Juve, Ronaldo: 'I am very proud of my son' - pics

09 December at 19:45

Juventus are coming off a difficult 3-1 loss to Lazio in Rome this past week-end as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the lone Juve goal in this game. The Portuguese legend celebrated Juve's U-10 'Premio Cavour' win as his son scored three goals. Here is what he had to say on the matter: 'I am very proud of my son!'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow as Juve are getting ready to play against Leverkusen in the Champions League. Click here for more news on the matter....

 

