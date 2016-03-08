Juve, Ronaldo: "I'm fine now! It's 50-50 against Lazio"

The Portuguese star won the game for his side with a lovely header at the back post, defying gravity to beat his opponent with an insane leap. As was revealed afterwards, he reached a height of 2.56 meters, something which the star didn't reflect on.

"2.56 meters? I didn't know, I'm happy about the result. We played better than Sampdoria, with a great attitude. It was a very nice goal, I'm very happy about this," he began.

Now, the Bianconeri will have to recharge their battery as an important Supercup final against Lazio awaits. The game will take place in Saudi Arabia, where Sarri's men are expected soon to complete preparations ahead of the clash.

"Supercup? It's a final, 50-50. Lazio are a very strong team, but we have confidence and I hope that Juventus can win, that's what we want," he continued.

CR7 also provided an update on his physical condition, which there was a lot of talk about a while back. Now, however, he assured that he is fine and 100% fit to play.

"I'm fine, I spent a month with knee pain. Now I'm fine and I want to help Juventus win games and trophies," he concluded.