Juve, Ronaldo in Turin tomorrow?
14 July at 18:30Juventus fans expect to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin on Monday. On that day, in fact, the Portuguese star will undergo his medical tests and hold his first press conference as a Juventus player.
The Serie A giants won't unveil CR7 to fans as no events has been organized at the Allianz Stadium.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Ronaldo could arrive in town tomorrow while his agent Jorge Mendes will meet Juventus chiefs on Monday.
