Juve, Ronaldo inches closer as he could become Ferrari's "poster boy"
05 July at 19:23Cristiano Ronaldo's name has been a very hot topic of late as the Real Madrid star is inching closer and closer to Juventus. There was a recent meeting between Real Madrid and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes as it seems like a departure is now more likely after this meeting. It's not a done deal yet but as each day goes by, Ronaldo seems to be inching closer to the bianconeri. It's clear that this potential move would cost a lot as Juve will have to dish out 100-120 million euros to Real Madrid to acquire him as they would then have to pay Ronaldo 30 million euros per season.
According to Il Sole 24, it seems like the Agnelli group presented to Ronaldo a potential deal with Ferrari which would be worth around 20 million euros on it's own. This "sponsorhip" would see Ronaldo become the "poster boy" for Ferrari. Juve have to get creative financially speaking as a deal with Ferrari could be on the horizon for Ronaldo. In the mean time, Juve's stocks keep going up and up...
Stay up to speed on the Ronaldo front by visiting us right here on Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments