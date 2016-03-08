Juve, Ronaldo: 'Injury? I will be back in a week or two'

"I'm not worried about this injury and I'm not afraid, I know my body well. I think I'll be fine in a week or two," he told journalists at the Da Luz Stadium

The Juventus man was forced to leave the pitch after just 30 minutes, suffering from a muscle injury which initially looked bad. However, if Ronaldo is right, it's certainly not as serious as first thought.

In any case, he could still be in doubt for the Bianconeri's match against Ajax, which will be played in two weeks' time. Should he miss that game, then it will certainly be a big blow for Juve, considering how important he was against Atletico Madrid.

